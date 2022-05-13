Tapestries of Florence Welch unveiled to celebrate fifth album Dance Fever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tapestries of Florence Welch unveiled to celebrate fifth album Dance Fever

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 1:59 pm
Tapestry of Florence Welch unveiled to celebrate fifth studio album Dance Fever (Spotify/PA)
A trio of hand-woven tapestries depicting singer Florence Welch have been unveiled to celebrate the release of her first album in four years.

The artwork reflects the Brit award winner’s passion for pre-Raphaelite art which “has been a musical and artistic inspiration” and is brought to life in her new album Dance Fever.

The singer, known for her eponymous rock band Florence + The Machine, has been immortalised in the 19th century-style tapestries which hang in Dulwich Picture Gallery gardens, where Welch performed in 2017.

Tapestry
Welch said: “Pre-Raphaelite art has been a musical and artistic inspiration of mine for years, brought to life most recently through the lyrics and album creative in Dance Fever.

“To be transported back to my favourite era and re-imagined in the style of the leading women who inspired Rossetti and Hunt is a dream I never imagined, on top of being hung in one of my most loved galleries in my hometown of South London.”

The director of Dulwich Gallery said the Spotify tapestries were the “perfect complement” to their exhibition Reframed: The Woman In The Window.

Jennifer Scott said: “Florence herself is a modern-day representation of Pre-Raphaelite muses like Sir John Everett Millais’s Ophelia.

Dulwich Picture Gallery
“Five years on from her exclusive concert here in 2017, we are thrilled to have the Tapestries hanging in our gardens.”

The Dance Fever Tapestries exhibition will be on display for free until May 20 at Dulwich Picture Gallery.

