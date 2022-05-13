Arcade Fire celebrate chart success with sixth album We

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Arcade Fire celebrate chart success with sixth album We

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 6:01 pm
Arcade Fire have secured their fourth number one album in the UK (David Jensen/PA)
Arcade Fire have secured their fourth number one album in the UK.

The Canadian band, led by the husband and wife duo of Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, claimed the top spot with their sixth studio album We.

The album has been widely received by critics as a return to form and sees the indie rockers turning back to the emotive and simple style of their early records.

Their previous number ones are 2010’s The Suburbs, 2013’s Reflektor and 2017’s Everything Now.

Sigrid took the number two spot in the album charts (Yui Mok/PA)

Number two, a career high, went to Norwegian singer Sigrid with her second studio album, How to Let Go.

The record follows her 2019 debut, Sucker Punch, which peaked at number four.

She said: “I actually can’t believe it. I beat myself, and I couldn’t be prouder!

“Thank you so so much to everyone listening to the album, it really means the world to me and the rest of the team.”

London-born rapper Knucks was at number three with Alpha Place, while Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow claimed number four with Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Fifth place went to Ed Sheeran with Equals.

On the singles chart, Harry Styles claimed his sixth consecutive week at number one with As It Was.

