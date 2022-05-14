Sam Ryder to fly the flag for the UK in Eurovision final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sam Ryder to fly the flag for the UK in Eurovision final

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 2:47 am
Sam Ryder to fly the flag for the UK in Eurovision final (Edward Cooke/PA)
Sam Ryder to fly the flag for the UK in Eurovision final (Edward Cooke/PA)

Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder will take to the stage in a bid to improve the UK’s standing during the grand final tonight.

The 32-year-old TikTok star is one of 25 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Turin, Italy.

The singer will perform his uplifting pop song Space Man, 22nd in the running order, in front of a crowd of almost 7,000 fans at the Pala Olimpico arena.

He co-wrote the track with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Max Wolfgang.

At the 2019 contest the UK continued a run of poor results and came in last place with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, while the Netherlands came top with Duncan Laurence’s Arcade.

The 2020 competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year UK hopeful James Newman was the only contestant to score zero points in the final, ending up bottom on the leader board.

This year’s final features the 20 successful nations from the week’s two semi-finals, as well as the so-called big five of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Czech Republic’s We Are Domi will perform the track Lights Off in the opening slot while Estonia will close the show with Stefan singing Hope.

Eurovision favourites, Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, will also perform their song Stefania 12th in the running order.

Reigning Eurovision Song Contest champion Italian rock band Maneskin will also be taking to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.

Graham Norton will return for his 13th contest to cast a watchful eye over proceedings while delivering his customary barbs.

The Eurovision Song Contest final, hosted by TV presenter Alessandro Cattelan and singers Laura Pausini and Mika, airs on BBC One from 8pm until midnight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal