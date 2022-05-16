Boost in licensing revenue collected for musicians and rightsholders in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boost in licensing revenue collected for musicians and rightsholders in 2021

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 12:03 am
A woman holds 12 inch vinyl records (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK music licensing company PPL collected £252.8 million in 2021, a 12% increase in revenue on the previous year.

The results mark the company’s second-highest annual revenue total, after 2019’s £271.8 million.

The company licences radio stations, TV broadcasters and some digital media services to play recorded music as part of their programming.

It collects and distributes money to some 120,000 performers and rightsholders, playing a significant role in their income streams.

According to its annual report, PPL’s international revenue was £94 million last year, the highest annual revenue amount since international collections started in 2006.

This was up by £8.1 million (9.4%) on the £85.9 million collected in 2020.

Reflecting the recovery of the commercial radio sector’s advertising revenues in 2021, broadcast and online licensing revenue increased by £4.4 million (5.3%) to a record annual total of £86.7 million.

Pubs, bars, clubs and shops were able to trade more freely in 2021 thanks to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and revenue from public performance and dubbing grew by £14.6 million (25.4%) to £72.1 million.

This was up from £57.5 million in 2020 but revenues are yet to return to their pre-pandemic level of £99.6 million.

PPL chief executive Peter Leathem said: “2021 was a strong year for PPL.

“We achieved our second-highest annual revenue total and saw our best ever year for both International revenue and Broadcast and online revenue.

“Being able to deliver this while in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, with all of its adverse impact on the economy, is testament to the strength of PPL’s business.

“PPL now pays more than three times as many performers and recording rightsholders than ten years ago when I became CEO and is collecting nearly double the revenue.

“We collect more international neighbouring rights royalties than anyone else, and PPL PRS Ltd, our joint public performance licensing venture with PRS for Music, launched in 2018, is streamlining the collection of public performance royalties.

“PPL has been able to achieve such successful growth because of the talented and dedicated team I have with me at PPL.

“Thank you to our members, licensees and industry partners for working so collaboratively with us and we look forward to continuing to develop the neighbouring rights sector for the benefit of performers and recording rightsholders.”

