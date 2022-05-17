iPlayer ratings soar for Eurovision final as viewers tune in to UK’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
iPlayer ratings soar for Eurovision final as viewers tune in to UK’s success

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 2:57 pm
Sam Ryder finished second in the final of the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest (Ian West/PA)
Sam Ryder finished second in the final of the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest (Ian West/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest final was streamed 2.22 million times on BBC iPlayer over the weekend, the broadcaster said.

It was a joyous night on Saturday for UK hopeful Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, who won with their song Stefania.

On the night, an average of 8.9 million people tuned in to watch the competition on BBC One, with a peak viewing figure of 10.6 million, the corporation said.

The broadcaster said the 2.22 million streams on Saturday and Sunday was an increase of 73% compared to 2021’s final, which saw UK representative James Newman score zero points and come bottom of the leaderboard.

The broadcaster also highlighted the importance of the number two for Ryder.

It said the 32-year-old TikTok star’s uplifting pop song Space Man was released on February 22 2022 and that he performed in the second half of the show in the 22nd position on the night.

(PA Graphics)

Ryder won over the audience with his track and topped the national jury vote with 283 points, beating favourites Spain and Sweden.

His podium position marked the first time in 20 years the UK has placed in the top three.

Ryder continues to ride the wave of support as his song Space Man is climbing up the UK singles chart to sit in second place behind Harry Styles hit As It Was.

If he secures the top spot on Friday, it will be the first Eurovision song to hit number one in 26 years since Gina G’s track Ooh Aah… Just A Little Bit in 1996, according to the Official Charts Company.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra went on to win the 2022 song contest after a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

During their performance, which combined rap and Ukrainian folklore, the group were dressed in elaborate outfits, including long multi-coloured fringed ensembles.

The act had been the frontrunners since Russia’s invasion – which prompted organisers to ban the country from competing.

Ukraine joined the contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries – having triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

