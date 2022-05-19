Winners revealed during 67th annual Ivors awards in London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dave and Ed Sheeran have been honoured at The Ivors during a ceremony that also featured a surprise appearance by global pop superstar Shakira.

The ceremony at Grosvenor House in London, now in its 67th year, saw 21 songwriters and composers collect Ivor Novello awards across 14 categories spanning music, film, TV and video games.

Songwriter of the year went to 23-year-old south-east London rapper Dave, whose second album We’re All Alone In This Together went to number one in 2021 and won rave reviews.

Shakira (Yui Mok/PA)

It is his fourth Ivor Novello, having previously won best contemporary song three times for Question Time in 2018, Black in 2020 and Children Of The Internet last year.

Sheeran, 31, claimed the most performed work award for Bad Habits, alongside co-writers Fred Again and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol.

The win is his fifth at The Ivors after success in 2018 with Shape of You and 2012 with his breakthrough hit, The A Team.

Shakira, famed for hits such as Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie, made a surprise appearance on the red carpet before collecting the special international award, celebrating the global impact of the Colombian pop star.

Sam Fender claimed his first Ivor Novello for best song musically and lyrically for his classic rock-inspired track Seventeen Going Under, written about his teenage years in North Shields and the trials he and his family faced.

Rag’n’Bone Man (Yui Mok/PA)

Best contemporary song went to music producer Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover and rapper Little Simz for I Love You, I Hate You, taken from her 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The win comes after success for the pair in 2020, when they secured an Ivor Novello for Little Simz’ previous album Grey Area.

For a third consecutive year since its creation in 2020, the rising star award went to a female artist.

Singer-songwriter Naomi Kimpenu, whose debut EP Prelude was released last year, was praised by the Ivors Academy for her “perfectly poised vocals and sincere songwriting”.

Elsewhere, the music icon award recognised the work of singer Robert Smith and bassist Simon Gallup from The Cure, whose gothic rock and post-punk melodies remain influential today.

James Blake and Jameela Jamil (Yui Mok/PA)

Peter Gabriel, who rose to fame as the original lead singer of Genesis, received the fellowship of The Ivors Academy in recognition of his “outstanding contributions as a musician, innovator, humanitarian and songwriter”.

Other winners included Paul Heaton with the outstanding song collection award, which marked his work with The Housemartins, The Beautiful South and Jacqui Abbott, and Scottish band Cocteau Twins, who received the visionary award.

All Saints star Shaznay Lewis, who is an Ivor Novello winner and a judge for The Ivors, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for this year’s winners, who have joined an ever-expanding list of legendary songwriters and screen composers.

“It is a privilege to experience such an immensely powerful, emotive and eclectic range of music.

“Huge congratulations to everyone who took home awards, and every single songwriter and composer nominated.”