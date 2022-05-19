Sam Fender jokes he plans to destroy a Keir Starmer pinata with his Ivor Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Fender jokes he plans to destroy a Keir Starmer pinata with his Ivor Award

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 6:06 pm
Sam Fender at the annual Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Sam Fender at the annual Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Sam Fender has joked that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the next politician he plans to turn into a pinata and destroy with a trophy after winning his first Ivor Novello Award.

Following his win at the Brit Awards for best alternative/rock act in February, the singer returned to his local pub in North Shields with a pinata made to look like Boris Johnson which he proceeded to smash with his new award.

On Thursday, he claimed the Ivor Novello for best song musically and lyrically for his classic rock-inspired track Seventeen Going Under, written about his teenage years in his hometown in north-east England and the trials he and his family faced.

When asked if he had similar plans for his Ivor award, he told the PA news agency in the winner’s room: “Ah yes, Keir Starmer, we’re going to smash his face in as well.”

The 28-year-old also reflected on the challenges of making it in the music industry as an artist from a regional area and how “much more work” needs to be done to help diversify the talent pool.

He explained that his manager Owain Davies discovered him “by fluke” when he heard him perform at the pub he worked in, the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields, adding that if it was not for him he does not know if he would have made it in the industry.

Fender said: “I think there needs to be a lot more work done, especially after the pandemic.

“The pandemic’s economically destroyed parts of this country and it’s going to make it even worse and harder for kids from places like where I’m from to get to this sort of place.”

He added: “You do walk into these rooms and very few of us here didn’t go to private school, not that there’s anything wrong with going to private school but it definitely makes it harder.

Ivor Novello Awards 2022
Sam Fender said he was honoured to be nominated alongside global music stars (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s down to things that people don’t actually even think about like train tickets or travelling to gigs and stuff like that, I would never have been able to afford gigging outside of my hometown if it wasn’t for him (his manager) so, I think there needs to be a lot more work done with that.”

The singer faced tough competition from global music stars in the best song musically and lyrically category including Adele, who was nominated for her hit track Easy On Me, which won the 2022 Brit Award for British single.

He was also up against All You Ever Wanted by Rag’n’Bone Man, Haunted House by Holly Humberstone and Let’s Go Home Together by Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan.

Fender said it felt “insane” and “an honour” to win the award, adding: “To be honest, I don’t actually feel like anything’s real any more.

“Just to be in these rooms in the first place is bizarre enough, never might not be nominated and never mind a win.”

