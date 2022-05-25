Anastacia says US gun laws are ‘antiquated’ as she reacts to Texas shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anastacia says US gun laws are ‘antiquated’ as she reacts to Texas shooting

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:46 am
Anastacia has described America's gun laws as 'antiquated' (Matt Crossick/PA)
Anastacia has described America’s gun laws as ‘antiquated’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer-songwriter Anastacia has described US gun laws as “antiquated”, in the wake of the mass shooting at a school in Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults have been reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The I’m Out of Love singer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It really is just so antiquated, and our advances of technology and guns have become so beyond our founding fathers.”

Anastacia, who lives in Florida, spoke to presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid about the history of gun laws in America, saying: “Second amendment rights say you’re allowed to bear arms, not machinery that’s going to kill and mow down people.

“The arms that I think you should be allowed as a handgun, I think you can be allowed a rifle if you want to go shooting if you believe in shooting animals.”

She added: “But my belief is if you need to, and this is part of being an American, I’m OK if you own a gun.

“But a (single) gun wouldn’t have killed that many kids.”

She also reflected on the contrast between the legal drinking age in the country in contrast to the age at which an individual is legally able to purchase a firearm.

“(I’m) completely confused as to why America is so anti, you can’t drink till 21 but we really think you should start using an assault rifle at 18.

“That would be a good idea.

“You know, especially when you’re not quite grown, at least at 21 you feel like there’s a couple more years of maturity.”

The shooting is the deadliest at a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

When asked by Madeley if she thinks there will be changes made to American gun laws in an effort to prevent similar incidents from repeatedly occurring in the country, Anastacia, 53, said she has “hope” but is not confident.

“I really wish,” she said.

Global Gift Gala 2015 – London
Anastacia has described America’s gun laws as “antiquated” in the wake of a school shooting in Texas (Ian West/PA)

“I have hope. But this has been a long time.

“I don’t know how many, I don’t know if I can count or quantify, I’d love to know the number of mass shootings we’ve had in our existence, because there’s too many.

“And no matter how many we have, what they say is ‘our thoughts and prayers, we feel so bad,’ and I’m like you don’t, you don’t feel so bad because we can change the laws.”

The singer, who is going on tour in the UK later this year to celebrate 22 years since the release of her first song, added that she does not want people to think all Americans agree with the country’s relaxed gun laws.

She said: “I really want people to know that I don’t believe in that, I’m an American and there’s a lot of Americans that don’t believe in that.”

She added: “But it’s a political thing, and that’s a shame.”

Matthew McConaughey, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Chris Evans were also among the famous faces expressing “rage and grief” in the wake of Tuesday’s atrocity.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday on ITV at 6am.

