Official Singles Chart in festival collaboration to celebrate 70th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Official Singles Chart in festival collaboration to celebrate 70th anniversary

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 1:31 pm
The Official Chart Company have partnered with Mighty Hoopla festival for the 70th anniversary of the Official Singles Chart (Official Chart Company/PA)
The Official Chart Company have partnered with Mighty Hoopla festival for the 70th anniversary of the Official Singles Chart (Official Chart Company/PA)

The Official Charts Company has partnered with a London music festival to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

The singles chart was first published on November 14 1952 by the New Musical Express’s Percy Dickins, with Al Martino’s Here In My Heart as first song to top the chart.

The Official Charts has partnered with the Mighty Hoopla Festival, which will take place over two days in London’s Brockwell Park.

The festival, which launched in 2016, will translate 70 years’ worth of Official Singles Chart history into a festival setting over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

As part of the event, the Push The Button DJs – a selection of DJs and promoters selected by the Official Charts Company – and The Grand’s Dream Team – The Clapham Grand’s resident entertainers – will take to The Grand’s Pleasure Palace stage for Official Charts presents… Pop Injustice: 70 years of iconic number 2s.

The show will showcase a decade-hopping playlist of number-ones-that-never-were, giving festival-goers a mix of tracks that stalled in second place, along with fun pop facts.

Speaking about the upcoming celebrations, chief executive of the Official Charts Company Martin Talbot said: “Over the past seven decades, the Official Singles Chart has chronicled the story of the UK’s favourite music in the UK, week in, week out, celebrating a huge range of music.

“So it is appropriate that we should mark the 70th anniversary with such a huge range of different activities.

“To kick off the celebrations, we are delighted to be working closely with the Mighty Hoopla – it is one of the many touchstones which will form part of this very special birthday, details of which we will begin teasing out over the coming weeks.

“We can’t wait to begin sharing these events with the nation’s music fans – all in honour of the iconic weekly music event that is the Official Singles Chart.”

The festival, which celebrates all things pop music, will have a 50,000 person capacity and deliver a range of pop stars, drag artists, comedians and DJs across seven stages.

The founder of Mighty Hoopla Festival, Jamie Tagg said: “As a festival that celebrates all things pop, we are thrilled to be working with The Official Charts and to be part of their 70th anniversary year is a real honour for us.”

Further anniversary projects are due to be announced by the Official Charts Company in the coming months.

During the summer there will also be the crowning of the 1,400th number one single of all time.

The Mighty Hoopla festival will take place on June 3 and 4 in Brockwell Park, London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal