Johnny Depp appears on stage in UK for second time amid US defamation trial

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 9:55 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:37 pm
Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday (Sonia Mellor/PA)
Johnny Depp has appeared on stage alongside Jeff Beck in the UK for the second night in a row, amid his ongoing US legal battle.

Concert-goers had expressed hope the actor may appear at the Royal Albert Hall in west London after performing with Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

In Sheffield they reportedly performed their cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which they previously released in 2020.

Johnny Depp performed alongside Jeff Beck again on Monday at the Royal Albert Hall (Angela Flannery/PA)

Depp took to the stage once more on Monday, prompting audience members to post videos of him singing on social media.

One, Angela Flannery, told the PA news agency: “I was pretty shocked.”

Ms Flannery, 38, from Southend-on-Sea added: “(I have) always been a massive fan of his. My other half took me to this gig just to see Jeff Beck, I had no idea Johnny would be playing.

“It was brilliant, such a fantastic night in general… a special mention to the drummer girl, she was absolutely amazing (and) Johnny Depp smashed it.

“I’ll die happy (that) I’ve been in the same room as him now.”

Depp also performed with Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday (Angela Flannery/PA)

Depp’s appearance in the UK has surprised many as he awaits a verdict in his  multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

On Friday both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.

The jury is now deliberating on the case, which began on April 11 and involved six weeks of evidence.

