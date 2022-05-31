The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 12:31 pm
The Wanted’s Max George still texts late bandmate Tom Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wanted star Max George has said he found “a bit of comfort” in still messaging bandmate Tom Parker, who died in March at the age of 33.

The singer died from an inoperable brain tumour, leaving behind his wife Kelsey and children Aurelia and Bodhi.

At his funeral, bandmates George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers, carrying the coffin into St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London.

Tom Parker funeral
George told This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “I’m still trying to process it, I still text him actually.

“If I get pictures or stuff that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll WhatsApp it to him.

“I just find a bit of comfort in that. The worst bit is when I’m not doing it and I do it accidentally. Sometimes I go to do it and I’m like, ‘Oh no’.”

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage-four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy. He wrote about his experiences in an upcoming book titled Hope.

George said: “It’s a book that Tom did over the last 12 months of his life.

The Wanted
“It goes from the very start, from his upbringing all the way to the end – the whole journey, how he had rough beginnings and his own troubles, but it’s a book about hope and it’s a book about triumph and obviously Tom had a lot of difficulties along the way, especially towards the end – the most difficult thing anyone could go through – and Kelsey, obviously.

“There were days where the days were quite long, especially when he was going through the chemo phase because I know that really knocked him, but even still, he got through it.

“It was probably therapeutic for him on those days where he could just sit back and talk. 
 
“To be honest I don’t know how he did that, because he was going through hell, but he was still out there talking to people that had glioblastoma and how they could put a positive spin on it and that they still have life to live.”
 
George reflected on his first meeting with Parker, saying they bonded “immediately”.

He said: “It was Manchester Piccadilly station, I saw him at the audition process for the band.

“He was the loud one from Bolton. He was always at the front, always asking questions. We walked in together and I just always remember thinking, ‘The scally from Bolton…’ and I was so happy he was in.
 
“Immediately me and him just hit it off. We had very similar backgrounds and we just became best mates.

“Within a week we were living in the same house and we did everything together.”

George added that he regularly checks in with Parker’s widow Kelsey, adding that she has been “awesome” and “really strong like Tom” following his death in March.

