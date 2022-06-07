Olly Murs proposes to girlfriend Amelia Tank during jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olly Murs proposes to girlfriend Amelia Tank during jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 1:02 pm
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

Singer Olly Murs has revealed he proposed to bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank during jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations.

The Starstruck host, 38, shared the news on Instagram after popping the question on a beach break on Saturday.

Murs shared a photograph of the pair on a cliff edge embracing while Tank shared a video of her leaping into his arms after the shock proposal.

The couple captioned their posts with “04.06.2022” adding their partner’s name with an engagement ring and love heart emoji.

Celebrity friends including reality queen Vicky Pattison, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actress Michelle Keegan sent their congratulations.

Comedian Jason Manford wrote “Ahh love this! Congrats you pair of legends”, while Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden put “Fantastic” in capital letters.

Murs, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, coupled up with Tank while taking time out to have surgery to repair knee ligament damage.

The couple previously went to the gym together and had been on a few dates which did not work out.

In 2020, he told Good Morning Britain: “After my operation we got in contact again… I was away from this world of showbiz and just at home.

“I had my hair shaven, I had one leg, a big belly – I don’t know why she’s with me.”

