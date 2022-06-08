Travis Scott to headline first festival since Texas Astroworld tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travis Scott to headline first festival since Texas Astroworld tragedy

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 3:40 am
Travis Scott to headline first festival since Texas Astroworld tragedy (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Travis Scott to headline first festival since Texas Astroworld tragedy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Travis Scott is set to headline his first music festival since the Astroworld tragedy in Texas last year.

The US rapper will take the headline slot on Sunday at the three-day Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September.

His fellow headliners include SZA on the Friday and J Cole on the Saturday, and other acts on the bill include 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Pusha T.

Ten people died as fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, in November 2021.

Scott has said he did not know fans were injured until just minutes before a press conference following the show.

Last month, legal filings claimed that almost 5,000 people were injured in some way during the crush.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 2
The US rapper will take the headline slot on Sunday at the three-day Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In January, hundreds of individual claims were combined into one single lawsuit claiming Scott himself and other organisers, including Live Nation, were negligent in how they planned and conducted Astroworld, following a motion that was granted by the Texas Judicial Panel On Multidistrict Litigation.

Scott’s appearance at Day N Vegas comes following his first live performance since the event, which took place at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

The festival runs from September 2 to 4.

