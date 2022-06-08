BBC Radio 2 schedule shake-up will see Michelle Visage host new show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

BBC Radio 2 schedule shake-up will see Michelle Visage host new show

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 1:28 pm
Michelle Visage (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Visage (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 2 has announced changes to its weekend schedule which will see a new show from Michelle Visage, while Craig Charles’ slot has been axed.

The shake-up to the station’s Friday to Sunday line-up will take place from July 15, with Waterloo actress Angela Griffin and DJ Spoony also fronting new shows.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage, who has hosted breakfast shows in the US for more than 17 years, will present her show each Friday from 7pm to 9pm.

Visage, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, has previously fronted one-off specials for Radio 2, including her New Year’s Eve show, as well as covering for Rylan, Dermot O’Leary and Elaine Paige on Sundays.

Series two of her BBC Sounds podcast, Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers, will also return in August and be broadcast on Radio 2 on Saturdays.

Her first series featured a star-studded line-up including Cameron Diaz, Dawn French, Jessie J, Tan France, Alan Carr, Dita Von Teese, Billy Porter and RuPaul.

Visage said: “I’m over the moon to be broadcasting my very own show to millions of listeners on Radio 2, where each Friday night I’ll be launching the listeners’ weekends in fabulous style with some of my all-time favourite tracks that promise to get you in the best mood.

“And I’m back with a new series of my Rule Breakers for BBC Sounds – I’m so excited. Bring it all on.”

Tony Blackburn’s Golden Hour, which previously occupied the spot, will move to Sunday evenings from 7pm to 8pm.

The broadcaster has confirmed that Craig Charles’ House Party on Saturday nights is coming to an end, but the actor and DJ will still continue to host BBC Radio 6 Music each weekday and The Craig Charles Funk And Soul Show on Saturday nights.

Gold 25th birthday party – London
Craig Charles’ Saturday slot on BBC Radio 2 will come to an end (Ian West/PA)

Charles said: “Every party must come to an end and although I’m packing up my trunk of funk on Radio 2, I’ve loved bringing the party to its funky listeners each Saturday night.”

Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s show on Sunday 10pm to midnight and Ana Matronic’s Dance Devotion Sunday slot from midnight to 2am have also been axed.

Meanwhile, Griffin will host Radio 2 Unwinds on Sundays from 10pm to midnight to help listeners wind down ahead of the new week.

The Waterloo Road star said: “I’m over the moon to be given my very own BBC Radio 2 programme. I loved presenting my series last year as I was already a huge fan of the station, so I’m proud to be given my first proper weekly show.

“I’ll be bringing two hours of chilled out tunes curated by myself and the listeners, to help unwind and relax before the week ahead.”

Yardie Premiere – London
Waterloo star Angela Griffin is to host a new show on Sundays (Ian West/PA)

The Good Groove With DJ Spoony, which ran as a four-part series on Radio 2 in January, will return as a weekly show every Friday night from 9pm to 11pm.

Sounds Of The 90s With Fearne Cotton will move from Friday night to Saturday 10pm to midnight, while Sounds Of The 80s With Gary Davies will change to Saturday nights from 8pm to 10pm.

The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker will also make a move from Saturday night to Friday from 11pm to midnight.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Angela, DJ Spoony and Michelle to the Radio 2 family and looking forward to hearing their new weekly shows on Radio 2 from July.

“As ever, listeners can hear the shows they love any day and any time of their choice via BBC Sounds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal