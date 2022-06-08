Foo Fighters announce Wembley Stadium concert in memory of Taylor Hawkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Foo Fighters announce Wembley Stadium concert in memory of Taylor Hawkins

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 3:00 pm
Taylor Hawkins died aged 50 in March (Yui Mok/PA)
Taylor Hawkins died aged 50 in March (Yui Mok/PA)

Foo Fighters have announced a tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in memory of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A statement on the band’s website said the event on September 3 would celebrate the “monolithic talent and magnetic personality” of the late musician.

It will be followed by a second concert on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and the performances will be the first since the 50-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

No cause of death was announced, although a preliminary toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids and marijuana.

A statement on the band’s website said: “Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon— his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Taylor Hawkins death
Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters at the 2018 Brit Awards (Victoria Jones/PA)

Hawkins’ widow Alison shared her “deepest thanks and admiration” for the Foo Fighters’ fans in a statement posted on Instagram.

She added: “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance.

“Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.

“Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

 

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Mendel, Smear, Shiflett and Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March, the band cancelled their upcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

The band went on to win all three awards they were nominated for at the 64th annual awards but did not attend.

The lineups for each tribute show will be announced shortly with tickets going on sale on June 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]