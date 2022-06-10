Johnny Depp returns to jazz festival as guitarist Jeff Beck’s surprise guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp returns to jazz festival as guitarist Jeff Beck’s surprise guest

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:32 am
Johnny Depp announced as surprise performer with Jeff Beck at festival (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)
Johnny Depp announced as surprise performer with Jeff Beck at festival (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

Johnny Depp will return to the Montreux Jazz Festival as a surprise guest performing alongside Jeff Beck, organisers have announced.

The Hollywood actor, 59, will appear at the Swiss music festival on the shores of Lake Geneva with previously announced British guitarist Beck on Friday July 15.

Depp returns to the festival having appeared with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup he formed alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, in 2018.

Johnny Depp in London
Johnny Depp performing (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

It comes after the pair announced they are releasing a joint album titled 18.

The 13-track record will arrive on the same day as their Montreux show and features two original compositions alongside a number of classic rock covers.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined former Yardbirds musician Beck on stage in the UK this month, while a US jury deliberated on his multimillion-dollar lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

After winning his defamation battle over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, it was announced Depp would be joining Beck for the remainder of his UK tour – having collaborated on the musician’s 2020 track Isolation.

Beatles star John Lennon released Isolation in 1970 and since then it has been covered numerous times, including by Joe Cocker, Marianne Faithfull and Spoon.

Depp and Beck will perform on the Auditorium Stravinski stage at the jazz festival, joining a line-up which includes Motown icon Diana Ross, grime artist Stormzy, Eurovision’s Sam Ryder and alternative rock star Nick Cave.

The 56th Montreux Jazz Festival spans six days beginning on July 1.

