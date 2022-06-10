Stormzy reveals he omitted names from his grime shout-out list at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormzy reveals he omitted names from his grime shout-out list at Glastonbury

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 12:02 am
Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stormzy has revealed he missed a number of names off his list of influential grime stars at Glastonbury after suffering technical difficulties.

The Brit Award-winning grime rapper, 28, used his 2019 headline slot to read from a list of artists who had been pivotal in establishing and developing the genre.

However, after his in-ear monitors failed 20 minutes into the show on the festival’s Pyramid Stage, he was forced to omit a number of names.

Stormzy previously said that when he came off stage he thought it had been “the worst thing” he had ever done, until organiser Emily Eavis convinced him otherwise.

Appearing on BBC show Unlocked With, hosted by fellow rapper Potter Payper, Stormzy said: “You know it’s so funny, I had sound problems at Glasto so my in ears – that’s a story for another day – but my in-ears burst so I couldn’t hear anything.

“So what we did before was, I wrote out all the artist names and recorded into a mic like, ‘AJ Tracey, Potter Payper…’ and it was getting played back to me.

“But because it was so low, there was bare names I missed out. So little does everyone know, I missed out so many names because I can’t hear.

“So it might say like J Hus, and I’m hearing it in the back and I’m saying J Hus, and then I will miss out two names, then I’ll catch the next one, Dave, so I’m playing catch up.

“This is why it’s mad, I know what that moment was but like deeper one.”

Addressing the impact of his list, he added: “People run with that and think there’s some epic story like I went to the mountain and got a list of names, but I just said ‘Yo, who’s doing it, who’s a part of our scene and our culture’.

“I just wrote this list.”

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Stormzy at the premiere of Bond film No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy used his Friday night slot on the Pyramid Stage in June 2019 to highlight the experience of young black people in the UK.

Crime statistics flashed across the big screens along with excerpts from a speech by Labour MP David Lammy about racial prejudice in the criminal justice system.

Unlocked With… Potter Payper is available on Back To Back Sounds: Rap Unlocked on BBC Sounds.

