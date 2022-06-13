Stormzy’s 2019 Glastonbury show was ‘a little late’ says festival organiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy’s 2019 Glastonbury show was ‘a little late’ says festival organiser

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 12:02 am
Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset in 2019.
Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset in 2019.

Daughter of Glastonbury Festival’s founder and the event’s co-organiser Emily Eavis has reflected on Stormzy’s 2019 headline performance, saying it was “a little bit late maybe”.

The grime artist and rapper performed a headline set in 2019, becoming the first black solo British headliner in the festival’s history.

Speaking in a new BBC Two documentary, celebrating 50 years of the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Eavis, 42, said: “He was representing the black community in a very predominately white festival and obviously that’s a really important moment for us, but it’s also a little bit late maybe.

Emily Eavis
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis speaking in a new BBC Two documentary about the festival (BBC/PA)

“We should have probably done it before.”

During the performance, Stormzy, 28, thanked a number of black rappers and MCs (masters of ceremonies) that had inspired him during his career.

Reflecting on the powerful moment, Eavis said: “For me, a really incredible moment was when he stood in the audience and recited all the names of the other MCs in Britain.

“At that point, this felt like it was kind of opening doors to the future, this felt like, when he did that, it opened up the doors to kids watching at home, or people who would think actually that wasn’t a festival for me, but it might be now.”

Speaking about his performance in the documentary, Stormzy said: “There was a lot of pressure and there was a lot riding on it… (it’s) gonna be a lot of people’s first time watching an hour and a half of a young black man with something to say.”

The documentary’s director and producer, Francis Whately, spoke about Eavis’s influence on the festival, which her father Michael founded in 1970, saying she has “brought it into the 21st century”.

“I think Emily has got a really tough job, doesn’t she, because she’s got a dad who’s called Eavis, who’s a strong, strong, strong character, so Emily’s got a tough act to follow, but she does it incredibly well,” he said.

Stormzy on stage at Glasonbury
During his headline performance, Stormzy thanked a number of black rappers and MCs (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “She’s so modest that, like her father, she just gets on with it and you don’t really know what she’s doing but she’s doing everything from behind the scenes.

“She’s such a gentle sole, as is Nick (Dewy), that they sort of underpin what the festival has become.”

Eavis is responsible for booking a number of influential performers at the festival over the last two decades, including Jay Z and Billie Eilish.

Of Eavis becoming a co-organiser of the festival and following in her father’s footsteps, Whately said: “She did take on this big man’s job. And she did it incredibly well. And the Jay Z decision was very brave and it came off and then Kanye and Stormzy.”

Stormzy reflects on his 2019 Glastonbury performance in Glastonbury: 50 Years And Counting (BBC/PA)

The director, who is also responsible for the acclaimed David Bowie Five Years documentary trilogy, spoke about the changes in society that Glastonbury has reflected in recent years.

“I think it’s always reflected it, and I think what comes across recently is that they have sort of caught up with the times.

“So, whether that’s with Stormzy or a 50/50 gender split… They’ve always tried to reflect what’s going on in society and in the music industry.

Francis Whately
Francis Whately has directed the documentary celebrating 50 years of the Glastonbury Festival (Ian West/PA)

“And I think they’ve done that to a greater or lesser extent, and sometimes they succeed and sometimes they’re slightly behind, and often they’re slightly ahead, so I think it’s a very good barometer of what’s happening in the bigger music scene.”

Eavis said: “All the time it changes and evolves, and it is never the same.

“And so, people are right when they say ‘It’s changed, it’s not what it used to be’. Because it never is what it used to be.”

– Glastonbury: 50 Years And Counting airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on June 19 at 9pm, ahead of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal