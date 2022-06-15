Melanie C says Spice Girls were all ‘misfits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Melanie C says Spice Girls were all ‘misfits’

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 9:40 pm
Melanie C says Spice Girls were all ‘misfits’ (Ian West/PA)
Melanie C has said the Spice Girls were all “misfits” with their own backgrounds, but feels it was “magical” when they sang together.

After coming together through a trade paper advert in 1994, the group enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, becoming internationally known for their message of Girl Power.

Speaking to Glyn Fussell for his Pride book, Sink The Pink’s Manifesto For Misfits, the 48-year-old singer, real name Melanie Chisholm, said the other members of the Spice Girls – Melanie B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – were all individual.

London Olympic Games – Day 16
The Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic games (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She said: “We were all very different, but we didn’t really think about it, we just knew the chemistry was explosive.

“All of us tried dressing the same for a bit, but everyone just looked a bit silly so we started showing up dressed how we felt comfortable.

“That’s how we started being given nicknames for our individuality, and that’s what made us powerful.

“We were all misfits with our own backgrounds and stories, but it was magical to have these five totally different people come together.”

The singer, who was known by her persona Sporty Spice, said the group were “unapologetically flawed.”

‘Spice World’ Premiere – Spice Girls – London
The Spice Girls at the premiere of Spice World in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

“Growing up, I was feminine and I loved classical ballet, and even now I’m quite a gentle, graceful person, but I also love sport, and I can be very physical and outspoken.

“The Spice Girls allowed me to explore that fluidity within myself, and it’s a mentality that’s stayed with me – why should we have to conform to stereotypes?

“I fully embrace every aspect of myself in every role I play in my life, whether it’s as a mum, a Spice Girl or a solo artist.

“The funny thing is that I immediately found a passion for performing when I got to do it. It’s such a huge part of my identity that I felt like, ‘Oh, this is my home!’ But wanting to be successful at that also made me a misfit,” she said.

The singer admitted that her parents divorcing when she was young made her feel like a “spare part”, but said this gave her the drive to create her “own place in the world”.

She added: “This was the late 70s. Everyone had parents who were still together, so it made me feel like the odd one out.

“They both re-married, but I’m the only child from their relationship. I felt like a spare part, a burden.

“I truly believe a lot of the drive I had to be successful came from needing to establish my own environment, one that I had created. It was about having my own place in the world.”

Sink The Pink’s Manifesto For Misfits by Glyn Fussell is out now with White Lion Publishing.

