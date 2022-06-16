Beyonce teases new album release next month after six-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beyonce teases new album release next month after six-year break

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 10:30 am
Beyonce will release a new album called Renaissance next month after a six-year hiatus (PA)
Beyonce will release a new album called Renaissance next month after a six-year hiatus.

The pop superstar’s last full length solo release, in 2016, was Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

The 40-year-old, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, confirmed the first part of her music project will be released on July 29, writing in her Instagram bio: “Act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29.”

The announcement comes days after the star wiped her social media profile photos, prompting speculation from fans that new music was on the way.

In 2013, her self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without warning.

Last August, Beyonce told Harpers Bazaar magazine in a rare interview that she had been been in the studio for a year and a half working on new music.

She said: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Jay-Z and Beyonce attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere (PA)

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.

“One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio.

“After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

