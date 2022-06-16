Pop star playing Paul McCartney in Beatles biopic has been a fan since childhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pop star playing Paul McCartney in Beatles biopic has been a fan since childhood

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 2:32 pm
New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson, who plays Sir Paul McCartney in a biopic about Brian Epstein, has been a fan of The Beatles since he was a child (Clare Gillan/PA)
New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson, who plays Sir Paul McCartney in a biopic about Brian Epstein, has been a fan of The Beatles since he was a child (Clare Gillan/PA)

Blake Richardson, who plays Sir Paul McCartney in a forthcoming film about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, said he has been watching the band’s performances since he was a child.

The 22-year-old frontman of Brit pop band New Hope Club is set to make his acting debut as one of the Fab Four in Midas Man.

He will star alongside Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Leo Harvey-Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Sir Ringo Starr in the new biopic.

Linda McCartney
The Beatles at Brian Epstein's home in London's Belgravia in 1967 (Linda McCartney/PA)

The film will highlight Epstein’s unparalleled influence on pop music worldwide and his own tragic story.

Richardson said: “I’ve been watching The Beatles’ performances since I was 10. We’ve always done a Beatles song in our live sets.

“I did a tweet when I was like 16 or 17, being like ‘If I could ever do a film, I’d just want to play Paul McCartney in a film’.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere – London
Blake Richardson with his girlfriend, Bailee Madison (Ian West/PA)

Bandmate Reece Bibby admitted New Hope Club had exploited Richardson’s resemblance to Sir Paul when they were in America.

“One of the first times when we were in LA, a cab driver heard our accents and asked if we were from England, and we were joking around saying ‘This one, he’s Paul McCartney’s grandson’,” he said.

The group, who have enjoyed a UK top five album, have released two new singles, Girl Who Does Both and Getting Better, marking Richardson’s debut as producer.

The Manchester-based trio, who have been performing together since their teens, said they are inspired by great British bands including The Beatles, The Stone Roses and Oasis.

They revealed they even have a secret invitation-only Instagram account to stay close to their biggest fans.

Band member George Smith said: “That’s where we can be ourselves. We’ve always interacted with fans on social media, since we started as 15-year-olds.

New Hope Club
New Hope Club (Clare Gillan/PA)

“But it’s the supporters who have been with us through everything who we invite to that account. It’s fantastic to have that bond.

“We are unusually close to our fans, that’s where the name comes from – we’re New Hope ‘Club’ for a reason.

“The band and the fans are a team and it’s always been that way. They’re like family.”

The band will begin their US tour in July.

