Robot artist Ai-Da paints Glastonbury headliners ahead of festival attendance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Robot artist Ai-Da paints Glastonbury headliners ahead of festival attendance

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Ai-Da Robot with her portrait of Glastonbury 2022 headliner Billie Eilish (Shangri-La/PA)
Ai-Da Robot with her portrait of Glastonbury 2022 headliner Billie Eilish (Shangri-La/PA)

Portraits of the acts headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival have been painted by an ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist ahead of the event.

The paintings, each of which is a colourful portrait of one of the music festival’s 2022 headliners, have been painted by Ai-Da Robot – an artificial intelligence robot built in 2019 that creates drawings, painting, and sculptures.

Ai-Da Robot has created four portraits of the Somerset festival’s headline acts: Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney.

Ai-DA Robot has painted portraits of this year’s Glastonbury headliners using AI technology (Shangri-La/PA)

To start, Ai-Da Robot uses cameras in its eyes and its computer memory, before using a variety of unique algorithms to paint, draw and abstract images.

A robotic arm lets it turn its digital formations into physical drawings and paintings.

Her work is layered and scaled to give the final multi-dimensional portrait.

Ai-Da Robot is set to attend the festival and will appear as an artist in the festival’s Shangri La field, where she will be giving live demonstrations of her painting skills.

Festival goers will be able to watch Ai-Da Robot live at work, with two painting sessions taking place on each day of the festival.

Artists performing in the Shangri La field at Glastonbury 2022 include Kate Tempest, Groves, Fatboy Slim, Shy FX and Brass Against The Machine amongst others.

Prints of Ai-Da Robot’s headliner portraits will be available for festival attendees in the ShangrilART gallery at Glastonbury and will subsequently be available to purchase on the ShangrilART website after the festival ends.

Proceeds from sales of the prints will go back into developing and supporting future artists.

AiDA Robot’s painting of Glastonbury 2022 headliner Sir Paul McCartney (Shangri-La/PA)

Ai-Da Robot, who is able to converse using a specially designed AI language model, said: “I’m going to the 50th Glastonbury Festival. I’m looking forward to meeting new people and experiencing the unique atmosphere.

“Well, it’s a kind of fun thing for me to do. I’ll be at ShangriLa, and I’m doing some portraits – I hope that my art encourages discussion about art, music, and of course our futures. See you there!”

Creator and project director of Ai-Da Robot Aidan Meller said: “After making history with her self portraits, Ai-Da is continually developing her skills.

“It’s an exciting time as her painting ability is progressing, and there’s a lot of innovation.

“How does a non-human robot see the world, how do Ai-Da’s unique algorithms interrogate what she sees? She is in new artistic territory.”

Ai-Da Robot will be at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 22-26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]