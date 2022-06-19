Adele Roberts reveals how cancer diagnosis affected relationship with fiancee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele Roberts reveals how cancer diagnosis affected relationship with fiancee

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:02 am
Adele Roberts (left) and Kate Holderness (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts (left) and Kate Holderness (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has said being diagnosed with bowel cancer has brought her and fiancee Kate Holderness closer together.

The 43-year-old presenter revealed in October she was undergoing treatment and later had a tumour removed through surgery.

She now uses a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen and collects her faeces, and has also been undergoing chemotherapy.

Adele Roberts and fiancee Kate Holderness (Hello!/PA)

She told Hello! magazine: “It sounds strange but it’s brought us closer than ever.

“I’ve always loved Kate but since my diagnosis I’ve seen a different side to her. She’s my counsellor, my mentor and the best nurse ever.

“She helped me when I could barely walk and had to shuffle into work at Radio 1. She’s my absolute hero.”

Holderness said: “I’ve always been a timid person but Adele’s illness has unleashed a strength in me I never knew I had.”

Roberts received her diagnosis on October 1 2021.

Reflecting on that day, she said: “After a scan, the doctor broke the bad news. My first question was: ‘Am I going to die – and is it my fault?’

“I felt bad for putting Kate and my family through that, but now I know that getting cancer is nobody’s fault, and that sadly it will happen to one in two of us.”

Holderness added: “I was devastated. But I held back the tears because I didn’t want her to think that I thought she wouldn’t beat it.

“So I went into practical mode, writing down everything the doctor said.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal