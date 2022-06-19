Sir Ringo Starr joins campaign to send postcards to Prime Minister for WaterAid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Sir Ringo Starr joins campaign to send postcards to Prime Minister for WaterAid

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:04 am
Sir Ringo Starr has joined a campaign to send postcards to the Prime Minister for WaterAid (PA)
Sir Ringo Starr has joined a campaign to send postcards to the Prime Minister for WaterAid (PA)

Sir Ringo Starr has joined a host of musicians as part of a campaign designing limited-edition postcards to send to the Prime Minister as part of the fight to tackle climate crisis.

WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign will be officially launched at Glastonbury festival, and the postcards feature designs created by music stars to celebrate the power of water.

Ringo Starr, a long term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that’s run dry.
Sir Ringo Starr, a long term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that has run dry (WaterAid/PA)

Festival-goers can send a postcard to Boris Johnson, calling for the Government to take urgent action, and another to themselves as a reminder of how they can play their own part.

Sir Ringo, a long-term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that has run dry.

The ex-Beatle said: “We all share one world, and we need to come together to protect it, and each other, as we face the threat of climate change.

“I have long supported WaterAid and believe that it is a basic right that every human being should have access to clean water.

“I’ve designed a special postcard for this summer’s festivals, so people can join me in supporting this campaign for everyone to have clean water.

“Together we can create change. Peace and love.”

The band Foals, who will headline on the Other Stage at Glastonbury, created a postcard with the words “The future is not what is used to be”, from their song Black Gold.

FOALS have created a special postcard launching at Glastonbury, which celebrates the power of water and the importance of protecting our planet and people as part of WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign.
The band Foals have created a postcard with the words from their song Black Gold (WaterAid/PA)

Lead singer and guitarist Yannis Philippakis said: “Climate change is already having a terrible impact across the planet, especially for the world’s poorest people.

“That’s why we’re supporting WaterAid and joining Our Climate Fight.

“Together, we can help save lives and make the world a brighter place.”

Other celebrities involved in the campaign include rock band The Waterboys, singer KT Tunstall, pop-rock band Scouting for Girls, as well as fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes.

The limited-edition postcards will be available at UK festivals throughout summer.

