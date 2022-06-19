Glastonbury faces travel chaos as it returns after three-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glastonbury faces travel chaos as it returns after three-year hiatus

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 12:30 am
Glastonbury is set to celebrate its 50th year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Glastonbury is set to celebrate its 50th year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Glastonbury will return this week for the first time in three years but faces travel chaos amid three days of major rail strikes.

The Somerset festival is finally celebrating its 50th year after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform on its famous Pyramid stage while Diana Ross will fill the Sunday teatime legends
slot.

However, festival-goers face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25 in the biggest outbreak of such industrial action in a generation.

Great Western Railway, which operates the route between London Paddington and Castle Cary close to the festival, has said it “plans to maintain timetabled trains” throughout the course of the week.

It added: “Some services might be subject to alterations to train times and we will be in contact with customers who have already booked seats on board those trains.”

National Express, the official coach partner of the festival, will carry more than 30,000 music fans to and from the site but a spokeswoman warned of congestion in the surrounding area.

“Demand for coach travel is high with a significant increase in both enquiries and bookings on our scheduled network on and around the dates of the strikes, including on routes that provide travel to Glastonbury,” she said.

“We are working hard to increase availability to meet additional demand where possible. Seats are selling fast, so the advice is to check services and book in advance.

“We do expect and are prepared to be busy but also recommend that customers allow plenty of time when planning their journey.”

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 2
The festival will finally celebrate its 50th anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA)

Revellers can expect to be greeted with warm weather on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures fall over the weekend with some showers expected.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “On Wednesday there will be highs of around 24 degrees and high UV levels throughout, so a bit of a warm start to the festival.

“It will be similar again on Thursday. It will stay dry with sunshine throughout the day and temperatures a little bit higher so 25 or 26 degrees possibly and high UV levels.

“It will be a nice and warm start to the festival but it does look like we will start to see changes in the weather from Friday and into the weekend.

“There will be an increase in the risk of showers. Temperatures will start to come down to about 20 or 21 degrees as we go through Friday and into the weekend.

“But when we get the sunshine it will still feel pleasant, but an increase in the risk of showers particularly into the weekend.”

The Glastonbury line-up includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff alongside more established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Pet Shop Boys will be headlining The Other Stage – the festival’s second largest stage – in a “long-awaited” performance.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will appear alongside American country and bluegrass star Alison Krauss following the release of their second collaborative album.

There will also be experimental pop music from Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek.

Three Ukrainian acts, including 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala, will bring an anti-war message to the site and there will be talks about climate change, Black Lives Matter and Russia.

Glastonbury 2022 takes place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out.

