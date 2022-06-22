In Pictures: Revellers arrive at Glastonbury Festival on day one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Revellers arrive at Glastonbury Festival on day one

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 12:32 pm
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury Festival is returning for its 50th anniversary.

After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, thousands flocked to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, for day one of the event.

Attendees arrived at the site in the early hours of the morning for the much-anticipated festival, which will see Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Festival founder Michael Eavis, who said it will be “the best show in town”, opened the gates to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis open the gates (Yui Mok/PA)
Michael Eavis has a selfie with a festival-goer (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of Glastonbury attendees queued for hours with their bags, with festival-goers delighted to meet Eavis when the gates opened at 8am.

Traffic built up around the site (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cars queue near Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

Traffic built up around the site as many attempted to battle travel delays on their journey to Somerset, amid three days of major rail strikes.

One lucky festival-goer was pleased to have got her ticket (Yui Mok/PA)
The sun was out for the thousands arriving (Yui Mok/PA)
Revellers took vital supplies to the campsites (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans turned up under blue skies as forecasters said this year’s weather outlook promises to be “one of two halves”.

Temperatures could reach 27C (81F) at the site, however showers and thunderstorms predicted from Friday onwards could see the mud synonymous with Glastonbury make an appearance.

The world-famous festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary (Yui Mok/PA)
There were long queues around the gates (Yui Mok/PA)
(Left-right) Simon Lampard, 52, Pat Brooks, 82, and Linda Brooks-Lampard, 51, arrive on day one (Yui Mok/PA)

