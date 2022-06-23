George Ezra pulls out of Danish festival with ‘nasty bout of laryngitis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Ezra pulls out of Danish festival with ‘nasty bout of laryngitis’

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 11:28 am
George Ezra has been forced to pull out of a performance in Denmark after suffering with laryngitis (Ian West/PA)
George Ezra has had to pull out of performing at a festival in Denmark on Friday due to a “nasty bout of laryngitis”.

The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter recently secured his third number one album with his most recent release Gold Rush Kid.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said: “Hello everybody, I’m absolutely gutted to say that I won’t be able to perform at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark tomorrow.

“I’ve come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis and under doctor’s orders I’ve been advised to go on full vocal rest for 48 hours.

“I hate having to cancel shows but sadly this one is out of my control. So sorry to everyone that was planning on coming down to see me and the band. Love, George.”

Tinderbox Festival will take place in the Danish city of Odense between June 23 and June 25, with headliners including Stormzy and Imagine Dragons.

Ezra recently performed at the Platinum Party At The Palace as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 29-year-old was asked to change the lyrics to his hit single Green Green Grass as part of the performance to remove a reference to death.

During the performance outside Buckingham Palace, the lyrics “Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die” were edited to remove the reference to dying.

Speaking about the decision to edit the song, Ezra later said: “When you’re playing for the royal family, when they say ‘jump’, you jump, you don’t question it.”

Ezra’s next confirmed performance is at Main Square Festival in Arras, France, on July 3.

