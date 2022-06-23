Biffy Clyro wins big as Kerrang! music awards return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Biffy Clyro wins big as Kerrang! music awards return

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 8:11 pm
Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Biffy Clyro have been crowned best British act at the annual Kerrang! music awards.

The Scottish rock band defeated Neck Deep, Loathe, Venom Prison and Franker Carter And The Rattlesnakes in the hotly-contested category at the ceremony held at the Shoreditch Town Hall on Thursday.

Formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, the group is composed of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston – and together they have released nine studio albums, the latest of which, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, was released in October last year.

Kerrang! Awards 2022
Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day attending the Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Punk rock royalty Green Day were honoured with the icon award, recognising a career spanning 13 albums and 70 million records sold globally.

While American rock band Fall Out Boy were presented with the inspiration award for more than 20 years in the industry and seven studio albums – making it their sixth Kerrang! award in total.

Twenty One Pilots were presented with best live act while Poppy beat Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin to take home best international act.

Kerrang! Awards 2022
Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy attending the Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Bring Me The Horizon took home the best song gong for their track Die4u, defeating Rammstein and Fever 333.

Meanwhile Bob Vylan beat American star Halsey and Every Time I Die to win the award for best album and the Nova Twins took home best British breakthrough following the release of their album Supernova.

The ceremony also saw American band Weezer inducted into the Kerrang! Hall of Fame, celebrating the band’s career spanning 30 years.

Kerrang! Awards 2022
Brian Bell from Weezer attending the Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Kerrang! editor Luke Morton said: “The alternative music scene is more exciting than ever in 2022, and this year’s Kerrang! Awards underlines our commitment to supporting new music and championing the underdogs.

“I’m so proud to introduce three new categories that strike at the heart of the underground and the alternative community, while also recognising the stadium-conquering legends who have paved the way and make the alt. scene the most inspiring place to be right now.

“Our world is alive with positive change – get on board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal