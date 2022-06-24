Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest solo headliner at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest solo headliner at Glastonbury

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 2:46 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:31 am
Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest solo headliner at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest solo headliner at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish will make history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night as Glastonbury Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The Grammy-winning singer, 20, will perform alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell.

The US pop star made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage and treated crowds to a string of tracks such as Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Billie Eilish performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the weeks leading up to Glastonbury, Eilish has played a string of UK and European tour dates and also hosted a climate event, Overheated, at London’s O2 Arena.

She also topped the bill at Coachella in the US in April, bringing out guests Khalid and Damon Albarn for a set that thrilled fans and reviewers.

Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, said her daughter’s history-making set at Glastonbury is “definitely amazing but very hard to process at the same time”.

Baird, an actor, screenwriter and former theatre troupe teacher, told The Guardian: “It’s a very pinch-me moment. People always ask ‘How do you feel on this momentous day?’ But, as a parent, everything your kid does from the beginning is kind of amazing.

“I was blown away when she was playing the little club in our tiny area of Highland Park (in Los Angeles). It just stays mind-blowing.”

The weather is set to be dry during her performance, despite the high chance of showers throughout the afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “It’s going to be a fairly cloudy start to the morning. There is going to be a few showers around but on the light side generally, so a bit of a cloudy, damp start to the day but quite a warm start with temperatures around 16C.

“It does look like it will get drier and brighter as the morning goes on.

“There will be a few glimmers of sunshine by the early afternoon but then it looks like into the early evening there is a band of rain that is coming from the west so around 4pm there will be some showery rain that will push eastwards across Glastonbury – but it should clear around about 7pm.

“The rest of the evening should be dry. If we get any sunshine it will be around 19C but compared to today’s 24C it will be a cooler day.”

On the day Eilish headlines Glastonbury, Sir Paul McCartney will be warming up for his Saturday headline slot by performing at a Somerset music venue.

The surprise gig at the Cheese & Grain entertainment venue in Frome was announced on Thursday, with “first come, first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.

Sir Paul will also make history as Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage on Saturday.

The festival will see the former Beatle return to top the Pyramid stage bill for the second time after a performance in 2004.

It marks exactly a week after celebrating his 80th birthday and 60 years of music-making.

The music offering this year will also feature Kendrick Lamar headlining on Sunday, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday Teatime Legends slot.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said on Friday morning that the festival site is “looking amazing” and “so beautiful”.

She told BBC Radio 1: “The festival is basically happening now; everybody (has) arrived. There’s 100,000 people here and it’s just absolutely gorgeous. Seeing the valley full of tents and flags and people, it’s exactly how it should be. It’s a really good vibe down here.”

Ms Eavis was speaking as day three of the musical festival dawned on Worthy Farm, where Eilish will make history.

Apart from Eilish, the line-up for the Pyramid Stage on Friday includes Sam Fender, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Crowded House, Rufus Wainwright and Wolf Alice – whose appearance hangs in the balance.

In the early hours of Thursday, the band tweeted to say they were stuck in Los Angeles because their flight had been cancelled.

In the evening they told fans they were waiting for a “flight to Seattle” where they could then go directly to London.

On Friday morning, Wolf Alice posted a video on their Instagram story which showed them on a plane, tagging Heathrow Airport, less than seven hours before their Glastonbury performance.

Ziggy Marley is Friday’s first performer of the day, on the Pyramid stage, starting at 12.15pm.

Other acts performing on Friday include the Sugababes on the Avalon Stage, and Foals and St Vincent on the Other Stage, which also features Friday performances from Kae Tempest and The Libertines.

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will also mark their first performance in the UK since their win, with a performance of Shangri-La’s Truth Stage on Friday’s bill.

