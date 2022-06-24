Arooj Aftab on ‘great energy’ at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arooj Aftab on ‘great energy’ at Glastonbury Festival 2022

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 3:37 pm
Arooj Aftab won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 ceremony (Decca Records/PA)
Arooj Aftab won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 ceremony (Decca Records/PA)

Arooj Aftab has said there is a “great energy” at Glastonbury that she is “excited” to be a part of.

The Grammy winner, 37, performed as part of Friday’s line-up on the West Holts Stage which also includes performances from TLC and Little Simz, with Celeste and Angelique Kidjo also taking to the stage over the weekend.

Earlier this year, Aftab won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 ceremony, becoming the first artist to win in the category which is new, and she also became the first Pakistani woman to be nominated for and win a Grammy, the official website said.

Aftab told the PA news agency about an “iconic” festival run so far, saying: “Glastonbury being also part of the mix is just really great.

 

“I don’t really know how this happened, or how I’m supposed to feel. But this year I did Coachella and Primavera and now Glastonbury and I feel like my life is set”.

The Grammy win, where Aftab was also nominated for Best New Artist, felt “really amazing”.

“I think winning a Grammy just feels amazing, there’s nothing like it,” she said.

“It’s the thing that you kind of imagine since being a kid or from the first day that you realise that you’re a professional musician, and you look up to that moment and it feels like a dream, or it feels like an ambition or something.

“And then for the fact that it actually happened is really crazy and I’m really blessed”.

Asked if the Grammy win had opened doors, the Udhero Na singer said: “I think people really take notice of you when you win a Grammy, whether or not you were, whether the music was speaking for itself or not.

“I think there’s definitely something that winning the highest accolade in the music industry, especially in like a very prestigious and competitive category, does.

“And so I’m definitely feeling the effects of that just in general, from newer opportunities.”

She released a deluxe edition of her album Vulture Prince earlier this year.

Glastonbury Festival will see Billie Eilish headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, followed by Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar on Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

