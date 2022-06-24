Wolf Alice ’emotional’ after nearly missing Glastonbury set over travel issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolf Alice ’emotional’ after nearly missing Glastonbury set over travel issues

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 7:51 pm
Ellie Rowsell, Theo Ellis and Joff Oddie of Wolf Alice performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Ellie Rowsell, Theo Ellis and Joff Oddie of Wolf Alice performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Wolf Alice told the crowd at Glastonbury “you have no idea” after coming close to missing their set because of travel problems.

The Mercury Prize-winning band nearly found themselves stuck in Los Angeles ahead of their Friday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage after their flight was cancelled.

However, after taking to the stage frontwoman Ellie Rowsell said: “Wow, you have no idea. You have no idea. Let’s have some fun.”

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Ellie Rowsell and Theo Ellis of Wolf Alice perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

The band played a series of tracks including ones from their recent album Blue Weekend.

Before their final song, she added: “We didn’t think we would get here today but we did and we are really emotional.

“We hope you have the best weekend. This is the best festival in the world so I am sure you will.”

The alt-rock band shared their travel issues on Twitter on Thursday as they asked: “Has anyone got a private jet in LA?”.

They emphasised they were serious about the request as they revealed their flight due to get them to the festival had been cancelled.

Later that day they updated their fans by confirming that they would now be taking a flight to Seattle where they could then get a plane direct to London.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The band shared updates on their social media about their chaotic journey to the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

On Friday morning, the band provided further updates on their chaotic journey in a series of videos on their Instagram story.

It showed them landing at Heathrow Airport as well as singer Rowsell prepping for the concert wearing a face mask and bassist Theo Ellis taking a nap.

Wolf Alice were followed on the Pyramid Stage by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Sam Fender was kicking off his set at 8.15pm.

Billie Eilish will make history when she takes to the stage afterwards as Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

