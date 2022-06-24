Elton John opens BST Hyde Park festival with career-spanning set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elton John opens BST Hyde Park festival with career-spanning set

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 10:46 pm
Elton John performing (Suzan Moore/PA)
Elton John performing (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Elton John rolled back the years as the BST Hyde Park festival opened with a career-spanning set from the homegrown chart-topper.

The 75-year-old singer and pianist performed songs from either end of his half-century as a recording artist, with dedications to late collaborators Aretha Franklin and George Michael along the way.

He told the crowd: “We’ve been looking forward to this show for a long time, and it’s finally arrived.”

He was watched throughout from an elevated platform by his young sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton John
Elton John at Hyde Park (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Elton’s appearance at the festival – which returned on Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic – came part-way through his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 300-plus date worldwide run is due to conclude next year and will mark his retirement from touring after 52 years on the road.

He said: “I thank you for all the love, all the kindness you have shown me.

“When I stop next July, I will have so many memories and you’ve all been a part of it.”

He opened Hyde Park with crowd favourite Bennie And The Jets before a setlist of more than 20 songs from his collection, including the likes of Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and his first hit, Your Song, from 1970.

The crowd watching Elton John
The crowd watching Elton John (Suzan Moore/PA)

He also played a stripped-back rendition of Candle In The Wind, which was rerecorded in 1997 to mark the death of his friend, Diana, Princess of Wales, and whose memorial fountain stands in Hyde Park.

His encore included Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), the 2021 number one single with Dua Lipa.

Sir Elton said: “I’m 75 years of age, it feels so good to have a number one around the world.”

The set concluded with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Sir Elton will be followed at BST Hyde Park this weekend by the Rolling Stones on Saturday, and the Eagles on Sunday.

Adele, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran are also due to headline the festival, sponsored by American Express, this summer.

