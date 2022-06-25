‘It’s got better and bigger’: Pensioner, 72, will never quit Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

‘It’s got better and bigger’: Pensioner, 72, will never quit Glastonbury

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 8:02 am Updated: June 25, 2022, 8:14 am
Pat Rogers has attended every Glastonbury festival since its inception (Ben Birchall/PA)
Pat Rogers has attended every Glastonbury festival since its inception (Ben Birchall/PA)

A pensioner who has attended every Glastonbury festival since its inception has said he will only stop coming when he is “six feet under”.

Pat Rogers, 72, a retired car technician, said “there wouldn’t be anything else to stop me” coming to the festival, which is back after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The festival has become a tradition for Mr Rogers and his family, with his partner Rachel, 73, children, and grandchildren setting up camp each year despite the couple living nearby in host village Pilton.

Asked what would stop him from going to Glastonbury, he told the PA news agency: “Illness I suppose, or if I was six feet under.”

After attending early, small-scale events during the festival’s formative years, Mr Rogers and his wife were hooked.

“We cottoned onto it and thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Since then, the annual gathering at Worthy Farm has evolved into a coming-together of artists and musicians from across the globe.

“It’s got better and better over the years,” Mr Rogers said, “the only thing is it’s got bigger and bigger.

“It was easy to get about to see people that you knew – now you’ve got a job to pick out a local in the crowd.”

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Glastonbury expert Pat Rogers recommends people come well-prepared (PA)

With countless festival bills under his belt, it is the Electric Light Orchestra who left the best impression over the years.

“They must have been just about the best reproduced band on stage. It was just like (listening to) a record, it came over so well.

“Paul McCartney was good a few years ago too. He’s on (Saturday) night if my legs will take me.”

Mr Rogers said the festival’s Covid break was “horrible”, and described wandering down to the site one Sunday afternoon while thinking: “God, there should be masses of people here at the moment.”

He admitted that “other people in the village might not say that”, but that most of the community are happy that the festival takes place.

Preparation is key to a good time, according to Mr Rogers, and he advised people to be well-prepared.

“Check on the weather, the wellington boots,” he said, “obviously (bring) the tents, water, sting relief, burn relief.”

Despite talk “for some time” that the festival might move some day, he said he had no worries about whether it might return.

“You’ve got to be here,” he said.

