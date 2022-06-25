In Pictures: Sir Paul McCartney rolls back years for Glastonbury headline slot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Paul McCartney has kicked off his Glastonbury headline slot with a rendition of The Beatles hit Can’t Buy Me Love.

The Pipe Of Peace singer told the Glastonbury crowd that it was “good to be here” after playing the opening songs of his headline slot.

Sir Paul onstage as the crowds look on (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Paul, at 80, is the oldest headline act in the 50 years of the festival, which started just as the constituent parts of The Beatles were beginning solo careers following their break-up.

The ex-Beatle had warmed up with a gig in nearby Frome on Friday with surprises apparently in store as audience members were asked to deactivate their phones to prevent any secrets leaking out before he arrived at Glastonbury.

Crowds at the festival have enjoyed an entertaining Saturday, with the likes of Noel Gallagher and Yungblud rocking the various stages.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performing at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Yungblud performing on the John Peel Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Billy Nomates performing on the Left Field Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Earlier, a young couple said Love Me Do as former Beatle Sir Paul prepared to take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.

Lara and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce had wanted to get married at Glastonbury but had to settle for renewing their recently-taken vows for legal reasons as Worthy Farm is not licensed for weddings.

Six weeks into wedlock, they renewed their solemn declaration at the Church at Glastonbury tent after a night’s revelry which saw them return to their own canvas home at 4.30am.

The festivalgoers in front of their temporary home (Yui Mok/PA)

The vicar doubled up as wedding photographer (Yui Mok/PA)

The vows are renewed (Yui Mok/PA)

The happy couple emerge (Yui Mok/PA)

Festivalgoers at Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Festivalgoers listen to Greta Thunberg (Yui Mok/PA)

Ukraine was also well represented at the festival, months after it was invaded by neighbour Russia.

Crowds watch the Ukrainian group Go_A performing on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing their first UK gig at Shangri-La’s Truth Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)