Glastonbury: Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen hit out at US Supreme Court ruling

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 8:39 pm
Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen during her Glastonbury set to perform the singer’s hit song F*** You in response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a landmark case, ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

The 19-year-old US pop star surprised the crowd at the Other Stage on Saturday by introducing the British singer, describing it as “the biggest dream come true” to perform alongside her.

However, Rodrigo said she had mixed emotions as following the reversal of the 1973 Roe v Wade case on Friday she felt “devastated and terrified”.

The singer said: “Today is a very special day because it’s actually my first Glastonbury and I’m sharing the stage with Lily, which is the biggest dream come true.

Lily Allen (Ian West/PA)

“But I’m also equally as heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday. The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to receive abortion and other basic human rights.

“I’m devastated and terrified, so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

As she introduced Allen’s hit song, titled F*** You, she added: “I wanted to dedicate this next song to five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom.”

As Rodrigo’s band played the opening chords the crowd erupted into cheers.

She joins a number of musicians who have condemned the decision, including Billie Eilish, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.

Singer-songwriter Eilish led criticism during her history-making performance on Friday night as the youngest solo headline performer, hours after it was announced the US court had reversed the 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

She spoke out against the controversial ruling as she introduced her song Your Power, which explores people abusing their power.

Sitting with her brother Finneas O’Connell, she said: “The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favourites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it.