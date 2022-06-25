Noel Gallagher goes back to his Oasis roots during Glastonbury Pyramid set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Noel Gallagher goes back to his Oasis roots during Glastonbury Pyramid set

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 9:25 pm
Noel Gallagher (Ben Birchall/PA)
Noel Gallagher (Ben Birchall/PA)

Noel Gallagher went back to his Oasis roots by playing a selection of the rock band’s biggest hit songs during his Glastonbury set.

To open his Pyramid Stage show on Saturday, the singer and his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, opened with a number of the group’s own popular tracks including It’s A Beautiful World and Dead In The Water.

However, midway through the set, Gallagher teased the audience that a nostalgic throwback was on the horizon if they stuck around.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The singer and his band played a selection of Oasis hits including Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “So what’s going to happen here now is we’re going to play you a few more tunes that you don’t give a s*** about, okay?

“But they’re for me, right? So there will be a few more of those but if you stick around, after that f***ing hell, there’s going be a lot of very happy people in bucket hats.”

As the group struck up the chords to Oasis’ track Whatever, the crowd cheered and danced along as the sun shone down on Worthy Farm in Somerset.

They proceeded to play an array of the band’s classic songs including Wonderwall and Thank You For The Good Times as the audience sang along enthusiastically.

At one stage, Gallagher asked the crowd if they had had a good Platinum Jubilee as he dedicated the next song Half The World Away to the “real Royal family from Manchester”.

As the set drew to a close, Gallagher thanked the fans who had “stuck by them for the last 11 years” before ending with the classic Oasis track Don’t Look Back In Anger.

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam formed the classic rock band Oasis in 1991 but they have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Gallagher described Glastonbury as the only true “festival of the arts” ahead of his performance (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary live on BBC Radio 2 before performing, Noel Gallagher described Glastonbury as the only true “festival of the arts” in his experience.

He said: “It’s the only festival in the world, in the truest sense of the word. I’ve done them all. They’re all big gigs in fields.

“This is the only one where it’s a festival of the arts. You can watch a film, see a comedian, go to a knitting circle.

“I’m telling you, I’ve done them all. Some of them have their own merits. But this is the one that stands out in the entire world.

“It’s an amazing thing. And it’s one of the great things about this country.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be followed by Sir Paul McCartney’s headline set, where he will become Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner.

The former Beatle’s headline show will come exactly a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday and after more than 60 years of making music.

Sir Paul’s performance is expected to attract an especially large crowd and could rival those of The Rolling Stones in 2013 and Adele in 2016.

