Michael Eavis says portrait is an ‘achievement for a dairy farmer from Somerset’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Michael Eavis says portrait is an ‘achievement for a dairy farmer from Somerset’

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 10:39 am
Michael Eavis portrait (Damian Griffiths/PA)
Michael Eavis portrait (Damian Griffiths/PA)

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis said having a painting of himself displayed at the National Portrait Gallery is “quite an achievement” and “not bad for a typical dairy farmer from Somerset”.

The portrait by English artist Sir Peter Blake, which was unveiled by Jarvis Cocker on Sir Peter’s 90th birthday, will be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery when it reopens in 2023.

Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press that he was “worried” about seeing the portrait for the first time but added Sir Peter “is an old friend of mine”.

The portrait shows Eavis, 86, standing in front of the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, where the festival is being hosted for the first time in three years, following cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five-day music and arts event is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Speaking of the new portrait, Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press: “He promised to paint me years ago. So when the National Portrait Gallery asked me for a painting, I rang him up and asked him to do it.

“He came down to the farm a few years ago and got me to stand in front of the Pyramid Stage.

“It’s taken him a while to paint and I began to think he might not finish it. I’m so pleased that he did.

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury by Peter Blake, 2022 (Damian Griffiths, image courtesy of Waddington Custot/PA)

“Sir Stanley Spencer said if the sitter likes the portrait, then it’s not any good.

“It’s quite an achievement isn’t it. Not bad for a typical dairy farmer from Somerset!”

Eavis grew up on Worthy Farm and joined the British Merchant Navy as a young man, but returned to the farm at the age of 19 after the death of his father.

In 1970, 16 years after inheriting the 150-acre dairy farm, Eavis hosted the first Glastonbury Festival, inspired after watching Led Zeppelin perform at the Shepton Mallet Blues Festival.

The festival is now one of the largest greenfield music and performing arts festivals in the world.

The Oldie of the Year Awards
The new portrait by Sir Peter Blake has been unveiled at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Eavis was made a CBE in 2007 as a result of the positive impact he has made through his work.

Fellow music-lover Sir Peter, 90, was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery to produce a portrait of Eavis.

The gallery also holds two other portraits created by Sir Peter in its collection – the 1991 screenprint, T for The Beatles, a reprise of his The 1962 Beatles painting, and a double portrait of husband and wife, art dealer Leslie Waddington and antique jewellery expert Clodagh Waddington.

In 2022, Sir Peter was made a CBE for his services to art.

Sir Peter added: “I visited the first Glastonbury in 1970 and have loved the festival ever since, so I was thrilled when the National Portrait Gallery commissioned me to paint Michael’s portrait.

“After receiving the commission, we took Michael for lunch at a fancy West End restaurant. He arrived resplendent in his trademark denim shorts, which stopped the restaurant in its tracks.

“I knew then, that I had to include them in the portrait. I hope my painting encapsulates Michael’s free spirit, joyful energy and love of life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal