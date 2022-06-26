Lily Allen reflects on ‘amazing’ Glastonbury appearance with Olivia Rodrigo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lily Allen reflects on ‘amazing’ Glastonbury appearance with Olivia Rodrigo

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 11:29 am
Lily Allen performed at Glastonbury as a guest of Olivia Rodrigo (Ian West/PA)
Lily Allen said she was “quite emosh”, as she reflected on her surprise Glastonbury performance.

The 37-year-old was brought on stage to join Olivia Rodrigo on Saturday as the duo performed Allen’s hit song F*** You in response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

The Smile singer performed at the famous music festival on Worthy Farm in 2009 and 2014.

Allen wrote on Instagram: “Quite emosh. Things are truly messed up, but at least my babies got to see their mamma play and slay Glastonbury with their favourite pop star.

“They were very proud and so was I.”

She also hinted that she might make a return to music, following the release of her last album No Shame in 2018.

“I didn’t know whether I’d be able to get up on a stage like that sober again if I’m honest, a part of me thought it was all in the past. I had the most amazing day. Thanks @oliviarodrigo for having us. You smashed your first Glastonbury. Who knows, maybe I won’t hang up my (microphone) just yet,” she said.

The singer, who celebrated two years of sobriety last July, has spoken openly about her experience of addiction and wrote extensively about her use of drugs and alcohol in her 2018 autobiography My Thoughts Exactly.

The pop star recently made her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, alongside Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, EastEnder Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

Allen surprised fans when she tied the knot with Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour, 47, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in September 2020.

The pair are thought to have been in a relationship since summer 2019.

Allen was previously married to builder Sam Cooper, and they have two daughters.

