In Pictures: Kendrick Lamar thrills fans on Glastonbury’s final night

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 10:33 pm
Kendrick Lamar performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Kendrick Lamar performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Kendrick Lamar helped Glastonbury end with a bang on the music festival’s fifth and final day.

The US rapper told the crowd he liked “where the energy is at” as they chanted and danced to his headline set.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Kendrick Lamar was the final headliner (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
He was joined on stage by amazing dancers (Yui Mok/PA)
Diana Ross
Soul singer Diana Ross filled the Sunday teatime legends slot (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury crowd
The buoyant crowd watches Ross perform (Yui Mok/PA)
George Ezra
George Ezra had earlier played a secret set on the John Peel stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Pyramid Stage hosted an array of talent earlier in the day including Lorde, Elbow, Herbie Hancock, Ukrainian performers DakhaBrakha and the Black Dyke Band of brass instrumentalists.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Ukrainian folk quartet DakhaBrakha on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
English rock band Sports Team performed on the John Peel stage on Sunday afternoon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
The Black Dyke Band also performed earlier in the day, showcasing their brass musicianship (Yui Mok/PA)
Herbie Hancock
Herbie Hancock on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Almost four million people tuned in to watch Sir Paul McCartney’s history-making headline set with surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on Saturday night.

The show had a peak audience of 3.9 million and an average audience figure of 2.6 million on BBC One, the broadcaster said.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
It was a late start to the day for some fans after Sir Paul McCartney’s headlining set on Saturday night (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
A young fan had ear protectors on for the brass music from the Black Dyke Band on Sunday afternoon (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
A festival-goer wearing a face mask as part of their elaborate outfit (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
At least toilet paper was still available on some of the camp sites after five days of festivities (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
Sir Paul McCartney on stage during his Saturday night headline appearance at the Glastonbury Festival (MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2022
Dave Grohl joined Sir Paul in his first stage appearance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (MJ Kim/2022 MPL Communications/PA)

