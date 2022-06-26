Ukrainian musicians unite on Pyramid Stage to tell Glastonbury ‘stop Putin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian musicians unite on Pyramid Stage to tell Glastonbury ‘stop Putin’

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 6:23 pm
Jamala appeared as a guest with folk quartet DakhaBrakha on the Pyramid Stage (YuiMok/PA)
Jamala appeared as a guest with folk quartet DakhaBrakha on the Pyramid Stage (YuiMok/PA)

Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala have performed together on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, sharing a message to “stop Putin”.

Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016, representing Ukraine, and was welcomed on stage as DakhaBrakha’s special guest for the performance on Sunday afternoon.

Jamala, full name Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova, told the PA news agency after the set: “We can stop this evil only if we are united, only if we are together.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
DakhaBrakha called on those watching to ‘stop Putin’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“We are fighting for freedom, for equality… it’s my first time in Glastonbury and I see that freedom here.

“It’s a treasure to be human and to express yourself, and you even don’t know how important it is.”

On a weekend when Kyiv experienced its first Russian bombing in weeks, part of DakhaBrakha’s act featured an animation on a screen showing birds transforming into fighter jets.

Other images included Ukrainian tractors dragging Russian tanks, and crowds marching towards armoured vehicles adorned with the letter “Z”, a Russian pro-war symbol.

Wearing a Ukrainian flag around her shoulders, Karolina Livsicaite from Vilnius, Lithuania, said she “really enjoyed” the performance.

Karolina Livsicaite said the performance made her ‘really emotional’ (PA)

“It made me feel sad and also uplifted”, the 38-year-old told PA.

Ms Livsicaite added that the performance served to “remind Glastonbury (and) remind the world that war is going on, and Ukraine needs everyone’s help”.

On the support she had seen for Ukraine at the festival, Jamala said: “I so appreciate every little thing … all the flags, I can’t really even can explain.”

Speaking on stage, Marko Halanevych, one of the band members of DakhaBrakha, said: “Ukraine became (a) victim of Russian aggression, but Ukrainian people became real heroes of resistance.”

Russia Ukraine War
Smoke billows into the air from residential buildings following explosions in Kyiv on Sunday (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

Jamala and the band were met with cheers during the performance, with many Ukrainian flags visible in the crowd.

The musicians’ appearance came after Russia attacked Kyiv for the first time in weeks, with missiles striking at least two residential buildings.

The general prosecutor’s office said preliminary information indicated one person was killed and four injured in the attack.

