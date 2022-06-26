Elbow joined by Little Amal and refugee choir at Glastonbury in ‘special’ moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elbow joined by Little Amal and refugee choir at Glastonbury in ‘special’ moment

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 8:31 pm
Elbow with puppet Little Amal on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Elbow with puppet Little Amal on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Elbow were joined by a giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian and a choir of refugees on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, in a moment a Ukrainian asylum seeker said they will “never forget”.

The rock band from Bury, Manchester, sang their hit One Day Like This alongside Little Amal – designed to highlight the plight of child asylum seekers – and members of the Citizens Of The World Choir, a group of 50 singers from over 30 countries which was founded in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis.

After a tour around England this month, 3.5m (11ft) tall Amal was walked around the stage before finishing the song holding hands with Elbow frontman Guy Garvey.

Ukrainian Citizens Of The World singer Anna Vryzhan, who is originally from Mariupol, a city that sustained heavy bombardment during Russia’s invasion, left her home country in early March and said she will “never forget” being on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

“I don’t have the words, I just have emotions to cry and scream – thank you so much for this experience, I will remember it forever,” the 28-year-old told the PA news agency.

Elbow were supported by the Citizens Of The World Choir (Yui Mok/PA)

Aref Hussaini is Afghan but grew up in Pakistan and is part of a community that has been persecuted by the Taliban.

The 23-year-old said after his performance: “I can’t believe what I’ve done and how far I came with this choir.

“Until next year, until I’m (not) alive I think I will show off about what I’ve done today.”

After the final round of the lyrics “throw those curtains wide, one day like this a year will see me right”, a message was transmitted on the large screens either side of the stage offering information on the Citizens Of The World choir, who also performed on Sunday morning on the Avalon stage.

“We are buzzing… we’re so grateful to Guy Garvey and Elbow and Glastonbury,” the choir’s musical director Becky Dell told PA.

“It was wonderful to share the stage with Little Amal, she is breathtaking and it’s just incredible to think that she has walked from Syria to the Glastonbury stage and we shared that incredibly special moment with her.”

Little Amal journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester in July 2021, and this month embarked on her New Steps New Friends tour, visiting 10 towns and cities across England to share the message: “Don’t forget about us.”

Little Amal represents a young Syrian refugee (Yui Mok/PA)

Festival-goer Gemma Cadman watched the performance with her family and said she hoped the “powerful message” would “raise awareness” of the issue.

“I thought it was absolutely fantastic… it’s a powerful message to bring to this huge crowd of people,” the 37-year-old told PA.

Asked whether the performance would have shared a message with the Government over its policy to send refugees to Rwanda, the insurance broker said: “I should hope so.

“That shared the word with all the crowd and everybody is all in the same mindset, I hope they will listen.”

Her husband, Jamie Cadman, added: “Will they listen? That’s another story.”

