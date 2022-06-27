The Rolling Stones celebrate ‘immaculate’ Charlie Watts in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Rolling Stones celebrate ‘immaculate’ Charlie Watts in new documentary

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 12:02 am
The Rolling Stones have remembered drummer Charlie Watts in new BBC documentary series (Steve Klein/PA)
The Rolling Stones have remembered their “immaculate” friend and drummer Charlie Watts in a new documentary series looking back at the band’s history.

Watts, who drummed in the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band for more than half a century, died on August 24 last year at the age of 80.

In a new four-part documentary series on BBC Two, My Life As A Rolling Stone, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards reflect on their bandmate’s “particular” personality and his unique on-tour habits.

Wood, 75, recalled: “He drew every bed he slept in, every meal he ate, every hotel room.

“I had the pleasure of him showing me one of his tour books once, they’re very simple line drawings, and he’d have ‘put your coat here’ or a little sign like that, mixed with all kinds of details from the room.

“And I always said to him: ‘Charlie, you should release these, people want to see them.’ ‘Nobody wants to see these,’ and I’d say: ‘They do Charlie, it’s a real eye into your world.’

“He totally underestimated his power as a person.”

An old audio recording of Watts heard him explaining his drawing habits. He said: “It started in ’60-something and it was something to do. It’s a diary and now I can’t miss one because it’s like ruining a day…

“So I just draw every bed that I sleep in when I tour with The Rolling Stones.”

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones has reflected on his bandmate Charlie Watts’s unique habits (Mercury Studios/PA)

In the fourth episode of My Life As A Rolling Stone, which will air in July, Richards paid tribute to Watts, saying: “You can’t imagine the Stones without Charlie Watts. Charlie was the engine, the best drummer England has ever produced.”

He added: “People like Charlie Watts are very hard to put in a pocket, they don’t make pockets for people like Charlie. He was a totally unique guy.”

Wood later shared an insight Watts’s orderly packing routine, saying: “One word: particular.”

He went on: “Clothes had a layer of tissue paper in between, each shirt, each sock, each underpant, each jacket. Pristine would be the word. Not one thing out of place.”

Jagger, the band’s 78-year-old frontman, recalled memories of his friend and fellow band member and said: “I miss Charlie on many levels… I miss him a lot.”

Despite Watts’s preference for structure and order, the Stones also reflected on their bandmate’s struggle with addiction later on in his life and how he overcame it.

Richards was somewhat credited with helping out his friend, and explained his memories of the time.

“I told him: ‘It’s just not you, Charlie,’” he said.

Keith Richards recalled how he tried to help Watts overcome his addiction issues (Mercury Studios/PA)

“The main thing that really worried me about Charlie at a point was that he was drinking heavy duty cognac… If he was dabbling with other stuff I didn’t really mind, it was the booze.

“Some people are just perfect as they are. They don’t need stimulants. Us imperfections, we need help, but Charlie Watts didn’t need any, he was immaculate, an immaculate conception. Bless his heart.”

The series forms part of The Rolling Stones At 60 season on the BBC, as the band celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Every episode of My Life As A Rolling Stone will be available on BBC iPlayer from July 2.

The Mick Jagger film will air on BBC Two on July 2, with the Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards episodes following on July 9 and the Charlie Watts film completing the series later in July.

