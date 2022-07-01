Keisha Buchanan says Sugababes show at Glastonbury was ‘such a celebration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keisha Buchanan says Sugababes show at Glastonbury was ‘such a celebration’

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 9:58 am
Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena of the Sugababes (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has described their packed-out performance at Glastonbury as “such a celebration” of their reunion.

The Avalon stage at the Somerset festival had to be closed off after thousands more fans than expected arrived to watch Buchanan, 37, perform hits including Overload and Push The Button with Mutya Buena, 37, and Siobhan Donaghy, 38.

The trio, who made up the group’s original line-up between 1998 and 2001, lost the right to record and perform under the name following a number of radical line-up changes.

After briefly reforming under the moniker MKS around 2013, they regained the right to use the Sugababes name in 2019.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast alongside her bandmates, Buchanan said of their Glastonbury show: “They had to close the stage off, the whole area – they had to close the field. And it was crazy because we were told before we went on, ‘There are a few more people than expected,’ because we expected like 3,000. And then it was like, ‘OK so security had been called’.”

Donaghy said they had been told that if one of the security guards made a certain gesture they had to stop playing for safety reasons.

Buchanan added: “It was such a celebration. They really got into it and it was amazing.”

Speaking about the reaction to their reunion, she said: “It is a little bit more now than nine years ago, because we first reformed like nine years ago under the name MKS and then we won the Sugababes name back. We had had a few shows but this is (different).”

High Heels Premiere Sugababes
The original line-up shortly after forming in the late 1990s (William Conran/PA)

Buchanan also recalled their “legal fight” to reclaim the Sugababes name.

She added: “We feel like we are the underdogs. We stuck together through the nine years. That’s who we are.

“We came up with the name when we were kids. We were 11 and 12 years old and we just felt like it is actually ours. We just stuck together.”

Sugababes were formed in 1998 by the manager of All Saints and went on to score six number one singles.

In October 2019, the group released their first music in six years, a cover of the UK garage classic Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude.

