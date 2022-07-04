Sir Cliff Richard treats Wimbledon Centre Court to rendition of Summer Holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Cliff Richard treats Wimbledon Centre Court to rendition of Summer Holiday

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
Sir Cliff Richard entertains the crowd on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard entertains the crowd on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard entertained the crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court with a rendition of his 1963 song Summer Holiday.

Day seven of the tournament saw the 81-year-old singer deliver an a cappella version of the track as part of a special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the main arena.

Sir Cliff roamed up and down the courtside and encouraged the audience to sing along.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Cliff Richard entertains the crowd on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Tennis fans were also treated to a performance by singer Freya Ridings and an appearance by a selection of former champions.

Sienna Miller was also among the crowd at the All England Club, wearing a white lace strapless dress and high heels.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sienna Miller (James Manning/PA)

The 40-year-old, who recently starred in Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal, smiled for the cameras as she arrived at the west London site.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw were also both in attendance on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]