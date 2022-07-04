Harry Styles ‘heartbroken’ after fatal shooting cancels Copenhagen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles ‘heartbroken’ after fatal shooting cancels Copenhagen show

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:50 am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles said he was “heartbroken” and “devastated” after his concert in Copenhagen was cancelled following a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre.

The former One Direction star, 28, was due to take to the stage at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.

However, on Sunday afternoon Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.

Denmark Shooting
People react outside Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

In a tweet, Styles said he was “heartbroken” and “devastated for the victims”.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” he said.

“I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, the Associated Press reported, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.

A statement from concert promoter Live Nation said: “Tonight’s concert with Harry Styles has been cancelled by direction of the Danish Police.

“We are all truly devastated by the events of today and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We are looking into future possibilities for the show, and hope to be able to give ticket buyers direct information as soon as possible.”

Large crowds had already gathered inside the arena when the show’s cancellation was announced and they were asked to leave.

Acts such as Pearl Jam and Queen + Adam Lambert are also due to perform at the venue in the coming weeks.

Following the shooting, the Danish royal palace announced it had cancelled a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France.

The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Sonderborg, the town where the third stage of the race ended this year.

Styles was due to take his Love On Tour show around the world in 2020 before the pandemic brought the live music industry to a standstill.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow last month.

Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House, was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

