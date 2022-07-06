Annie Lennox honoured as university building is named after her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Annie Lennox honoured as university building is named after her

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 12:08 pm
Annie Lennox cuts the ribbon at the building named after her (Credit: Glasgow Caledonian University)
Singer and humanitarian Annie Lennox has had a building at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) named after her.

Ms Lennox was appointed as first female chancellor of the university in 2018 and received an honorary doctorate in 2011 for her humanitarian work.

The building formerly known as the Hamish Wood building – one of the university’s most recognisable – will be branded as the “Annie Lennox building”.

Ms Lennox will also preside over three of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies taking place at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow after two years of these taking place on Zoom because of the pandemic.

She said it was “an incredible honour” to have the building named after her.

She said: “I’m looking forwards to taking part in GCU’s graduation ceremonies this week in person, after the last two years, when the only way we could connect was via Zoom.

“I’m so proud of all the graduates, who’ve coped brilliantly with all the extra challenges, to finally succeed in reaching their goals and achievements.”

GCU principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies, said: “Glasgow Caledonian University is extremely fortunate to have Dr Lennox as its chancellor.

“Her passion, wisdom, guidance and support for our community, especially through the recent challenges of the pandemic, have been transformative.

“Naming one of our most prominent buildings the Annie Lennox Building is in recognition of everything she has done for the University, our students, and her wider life-changing work for the common good.”

Ms Lennox’s relationship with the university began in 2011 when she was awarded the university’s first international humanitarian award for outstanding achievement in recognition of her work to promote health and human rights for women and children affected by HIV/Aids.

The building was previously named after Hamish Wood, a former professor at the university, who died in 2009.

