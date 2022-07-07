New one-off recording of Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ In The Wind sells for £1.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New one-off recording of Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ In The Wind sells for £1.5 million

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 12:12 am
New one-off recording of Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ In The Wind sells for £1.5 million (Christie’s/PA)
New one-off recording of Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ In The Wind sells for £1.5 million (Christie’s/PA)

A one-off new recording of Bob Dylan’s hit song Blowin’ In The Wind has sold for almost £1.5 million at auction.

The release is the first new studio recording of the song since Dylan wrote it in 1962 and was sold by Christie’s in London on Thursday.

The sale exceeded the original price estimated by the auction house, which was set at between £600,000 to £1 million.

The record went for a total of £1,482,000.

The release is the first new studio recording of the song since Dylan wrote it in 1962 and was sold by Christie’s in London on Thursday (Christie’s/PA)

It was made in March 2021 with Dylan’s long-time collaborator T Bone Burnett and featured as part of Christie’s Exceptional Sale during its Classic Week.

Burnett said he hoped the new recording; offered on a new audio medium: Ionic Original, would help “develop a musical space in the fine arts market”.

“I trust and hope it will mean as much to whomever acquired it today at Christie’s Exceptional Sale as it does to all of us who made it, and that they will consider it and care for it as a painting or any other singular work of art,” he said.

2022 marks Dylan’s 60th anniversary as a recording artist and of Blowin’ In The Wind, which was written for his second album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

The record was made in March 2021 with Dylan’s long-time collaborator T Bone Burnett and featured as part of Christie’s Exceptional Sale during its Classic Week (Christie’s/PA)

Peter Klarnet, Christie’s senior specialist in Americana, books and manuscripts, said: “We are so pleased with the excellent result this evening for the ‘Ionic Original’ disc of Bob Dylan’s first new studio recording of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ since 1962.

“To work with such an incredibly important and groundbreaking advance in analogue playback technology is a tremendous honour.

“We are excited that this is just the beginning for this amazing new opportunity for recording artists to work with T Bone and NeoFidelity to reset the value of music.”

