Entertainment Music

Paolo Nutini scores chart success with his first album in eight years

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 6:02 pm
Paolo Nutini also enjoyed success in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (Euan Robertson/PA)
Paolo Nutini also enjoyed success in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (Euan Robertson/PA)

Paolo Nutini has scored his third number one album with his first music release in eight years.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s fourth studio record, titled Last Night In The Bittersweet, rose through the rankings after being released on July 1.

It also enjoyed success in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart after being the most-purchased physical LP of the week.

Nutini, 35, previously topped the album chart with 2009’s Sunny Side Up and once again with Caustic Love in 2014, while his debut album These Streets peaked at number three in 2006.

His achievement also knocks Harry Styles’ hit third album off the top spot to number two and Ed Sheeran’s Equals continues its chart success by holding third place.

This week’s second-highest new entry comes from Floridian rockers Shinedown as their seventh studio album Planet Zero takes the fourth spot.

It becomes the band’s first album to make it into the UK’s top five after their 2018 release Attention Attention peaked at number eight.

A 2002 greatest hits collection of songs by Elvis Presley continues to rise in the album charts, now at number 12, following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the American rock and roll singer.

Adele’s award-winning album 30 has also vaulted up the charts to number 25 after the multi-award-winning singer returned to the stage at the BST Hyde Park festival last week.

Meanwhile in the UK singles charts, rising Scottish DJ duo LF SYSTEM scored their first number one single with their summer track Afraid To Feel.

The production outfit, consisting of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, initially saw the track go viral on TikTok and it has been on a steady five-week ascent up the singles chart.

Their success alongside Nutini makes it a Scottish chart double this week, the first time that has been achieved since Tom Walker and Lewis Capaldi both simultaneously topped the album and singles charts in March 2019.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Many congratulations to LF SYSTEM and Paolo Nutini, on what has proven to be a banner week for Scottish talent in the Official Charts.

“Scotland has a fantastic musical legacy across the 70 years of the Official Charts and to see Paolo and LF add to that in 2022 is fantastic to see.”

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Styles’ As It Was comes in at number two after it was announced earlier this week that it was the biggest single of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill drops down from the top spot to third, while Beyonce’s Break My Soul holds steady at number four and George Ezra’s Green Green Grass stays in fifth.

