Fans speculate over Spiceworld 25 album after social media teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Fans speculate over Spiceworld 25 album after social media teaser

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 4:10 pm
The Spice Girls (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Spice Girls (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Spice Girls have prompted speculation they will be releasing a new version of their landmark Spiceworld album to honour its 25th anniversary – after posting a hint on social media.

Fans went into overdrive suggesting a “Spiceworld 25” release could be on the way, hoping it would include newly-recorded versions of favourites Spice Up Your Life, Viva Forever and Saturday Night Divas.

The girl group teased celebrations for the upcoming album anniversary on Tuesday, posting a picture of a spinning globe with a banner that said: “Spiceworld 25.”

Last year the band – consisting of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – rereleased their Spice album to mark 25 years since its debut.

Most recently, Mel C spoke of a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury this year, telling BBC Breakfast it would be “the dream” for them to play at Worthy Farm and that they “would love to do it”.

The singer, known as Sporty Spice, said: “The girls and I, we have chatted about it, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

She added she has a “good feeling” that Beckham, known as Posh Spice, would join them for the gig.

Spice Girls reunion tour
Spice Girls minus Victoria Beckham in concert (Andrew Timms/PA)

Meanwhile last year, Mel B said: “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year, but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans.

“I think we’re hopefully on the same page together.

“They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”

In 2019, the beloved girl band – minus Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal