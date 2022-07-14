Tom Parker’s widow marks fourth wedding anniversary without late Wanted star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Tom Parker’s widow marks fourth wedding anniversary without late Wanted star

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 8:41 pm
Tom and Kelsey Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tom and Kelsey Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has said she misses him “immensely” on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The Wanted singer died at a hospice near the couple’s south-east London home on March 30 at the age of 33 after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

Kelsey shared a video from their wedding day on Instagram, in which the newlywed couple sing along to Touch The Sky by Kanye West and Tom swigs from a bottle.

A second clip shows Kelsey being serenaded by her bridesmaids.

She wrote: “Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our 4 year wedding anniversary Tom. Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug.

“Miss you immensely and it’s not getting easier but as I promised I would, I’m here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had.

“Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I’m holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever.”

Tom Parker funeral
Tom Parker’s bandmates from The Wanted carry his coffin during his funeral in April (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Kelsey recently announced a charity event to mark what would have been Tom’s 34th birthday on August 4.

Money raised by the “family fun day” on August 7 at Petts Wood Memorial Hall and Gardens will go to the Ahead Of The Game Foundation, a non-profit set up in 2021 to fund rehabilitation for those diagnosed with cancer.

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage-four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He wrote about his experiences in a book titled Hope.

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October 2020.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

[[title]]

[[text]]

